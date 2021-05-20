Cherokee Nation offering COVID-19 vaccine to Oklahomans 12-years-old and up

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cherokee Nation is now offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children 12-years-old and older at all health center locations.

The tribe’s health center in Tahlequah, Vinita, Muskogee, and Sallisaw will offer the vaccine to children between 12 and 15-years-old every weekday. All other tribal health centers are offering the vaccine to children every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

“The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention now recommends everyone 12 years and older should receive a COVID-19 vaccination to help protect against the spread of this virus, which has impacted the Cherokee Nation for more than a year,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Getting your child vaccinated can help keep your entire family safe and allow your family to be one step closer to returning to the activities we have missed so dearly during the pandemic. Our Cherokee Nation health care experts have studied the science and the facts behind COVID-19 vaccines, and they know that the vaccines are safe and effective.”

Any member of the public including Native and non-Natives, regardless of residency, can receive the vaccines from Cherokee Nation Health Services. There is no cost to receive a vaccine.

“We are excited to offer our children the opportunity to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Dante Perez, chief of pediatrics at Cherokee Nation Health Services. “We are one step closer to reaching herd immunity and the possibility of schools reopening safely in the fall. When they are vaccinated, kids will no longer transmit this disease to their grandparents and elderly family. I have encouraged our pediatricians to talk with parents about the benefits and safety of the vaccine for their children.”

Call 1-539-234-4099 to schedule an appointment. Walk-in appointments are also now available through Cherokee Nation Health Services health centers.