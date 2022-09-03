TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. spoke from the heart of the tribe’s capital city to thousands of Cherokee citizens and guests on Saturday.

This is Chief Hoskin’s fourth State of the Nations address, where he emphasized “strength comes from the people”. The strength Chief Hoskin is referring to is the tribe’s 430,000 citizens who live on the Cherokee Nation Reservation and around the world.

“Our Nation’s strength comes from the people,” Chief Hoskin said.

According to a Cherokee Nation press release, this comes after three years of listening to the Cherokee Nation citizens’ wants and needs. This helped Chief Hoskin map out plans for the coming year.

During his speech on Saturday, Chief Hoskin addressed the Council of the Cherokee Nation and proposed the “Cherokee Nation Violence Against Women Act”. This is part of his administration’s historic and continuous efforts to protect woman, children, and men.

“Expanding Cherokee Nation’s criminal justice system weighs on the shoulders of every leader of this Nation – and will continue to for generations to come,” he said. “We must get this right.”

The Cherokee Nation Violence Against Women Act will be presented before the Council of the Cherokee Nation in September to protect the tribe’s most vulnerable citizens.

According to the press release, The Cherokee Nation also plans to break ground on a 25-home housing addition in Tahlequah as well as hundreds of new homes across the reservation.

“These homes will change people’s lives, make communities stronger and every penny the homeowners pay back will go to fund housing programs for the next generation,” Chief Hoskin said.

According to The Cherokee Nation, Chief Hoskin also brought up the tribe’s strong investments in creating a healthier Cherokee Nation as they focused on rural health care initiatives and developing crucial health and wellness programs.

Chief Hoskins made a comment to the Cherokee Nation First Lady, January Hoskin, regarding the tribe’s recent opioid lawsuit settlements.

“First Lady, I am pleased to report that we will build a new drug treatment center – and we are making the opioid industry pay for every penny of it.” he said.

According to the press release, throughout his speech, Chief Hoskin also spoke upon the Artist Recovery Act and keeping the language of the Cherokee Nation alive.

A full transcript of Chief Hoskin’s State of the Nation address is available here.

“The State of our Nation is strong. But, what really matters is that we work together to keep it strong.” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin