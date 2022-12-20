TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Cherokee Nation and its businesses presented a $50,000 check to the Tulsa Area United Way (TAUW) to conclude the agency’s 2022 fall fundraising campaign.

Cherokee Nation officials and CNB representatives present a check for $50,000 to Tulsa Area United Way leadership. L to R: Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief Bryan Warner; Cynthia Qualls, chief resource development officer of Tulsa Area United Way; Alison Anthony, president and CEO of Tulsa Area United Way; Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.; District 13 Councilor and TAUW Board Member Joe Deere; Chuck Garrett, CEO of Cherokee Nation Businesses. Image courtesy the Cherokee Nation.

Since 2013, the Cherokee Nation has supported the nonprofit’s mission to improve lives and build stronger communities through annual donations and employee volunteers.

“Oklahoma nonprofit organizations, such as the Tulsa Area United Way, serve a vital role in the social and economic well-being of our great state,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “By investing in and collaborating with local nonprofits, Cherokee Nation and its businesses can focus on addressing the needs of our children, our families and our elders while helping make stronger and healthier communities throughout northeast Oklahoma.”

According to the Cherokee Nation, Tulsa Area United Way looks to improve the common good by creating a better quality of life through education, financial stability, and health and safety. TAUW assists thousands of people every year through its partnering agencies located throughout Tulsa, Rogers, Creek, Okmulgee and Wagoner counties.

“Cherokee Nation and its businesses are committed to improving the quality of life for its Cherokee Nation citizens – not just for today, but for the next seven generations,” said Alison Anthony, president and CEO of Tulsa Area United Way. “We are honored to work alongside the Cherokee Nation, embracing innovative solutions to address community challenges so all families can thrive.”

Over the last 98 years, officials say the United Way has invested more than $900 million in the community. In 2022, TAUW raised $25.4 million from donors and partners, including Cherokee Nation Businesses. The money raised helps 59 nonprofit partners and more than 4,500 jobs for an economic influence of $224,653,515 in programs and services in local communities.

“As a company, we take great pride in knowing our efforts as a great community partner directly benefit Cherokee Nation citizens and local communities,” said Chuck Garrett, chief executive officer of CNB. “Our longtime collaborations with nonprofit organizations, such as the United Way, are yet another excellent way for us to share our passion and devotion for giving back and helping improve and advance the lives and wellbeing of others.”