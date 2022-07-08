TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – As prices for everything seem to go up, the Cherokee Nation is working to help citizens afford clothes for their children.

The Cherokee Nation is providing $150 in clothing assistance for every qualifying Cherokee child regardless of age, residency, or income.

This is the first time the program has been available to children under the age of 5 who are not enrolled in school.

“Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and I recognize that inflation has hit Cherokee families hard. That is why we are temporarily expanding our clothing assistance program this year to cover all Cherokee children regardless of age, residency or household income,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “We know the clothing assistance program will help ease the burden of back-to-school costs so many families face each year.”

To qualify, applicants must be a Cherokee citizen under the age of 18 or, if over the age of 18, enrolled in high school. The applicant must have been an enrolled Cherokee Nation citizen as of July 7, 2022.

“Starting a new school year can be stressful for our Cherokee children and their parents or guardians. I know the last thing that Cherokee children should be worried about is whether or not they’ll have a new outfit to wear when school begins,” said Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner. “This year I am pleased we can temporarily expand the program to assist all Cherokee children, regardless of age.”

Cherokee Nation Human Services will accept applications for the school clothing assistance program now through July 29 through the tribe’s online portal.