Cherokee Nation providing PPE to first responders, emergency personnel across Oklahoma

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner prepare KN95 personal protection masks to be distributed to first responders and emergency personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cherokee Nation is providing a supply of personal protective equipment to first responders and emergency personnel in northeast Oklahoma.

The Cherokee Nation is providing more than 2,500 KN95 protective masks to fire departments, police departments and emergency management teams across the tribe’s 14 counties that expressed a need for the equipment.

The tribe is also sending an additional 5,000 KN95 masks to the Navajo Nation, whose citizens have been impacted by the virus more than any other native community in the country.

“Fire departments, emergency management operations, law enforcement and ambulatory services face uncertainty every day. That’s why Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and I want to ensure all of our first responders and emergency personnel are provided the resources they need to continue protecting our communities and keeping citizens safe,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “We also want to help our brothers and sisters in the Navajo Nation who have taken the hardest hit in Indian Country at the hands of this devastating virus. We do this because as Cherokees, we know the importance of lending a helping hand in times of uncertainty. We will get through this as long as we remember that we are all in this together.”

Organizers with the Cherokee Nation say their own health system is properly stocked with personal protective equipment.

“We know how important first responders are to so many families during this crisis, and how vital it is for them and their departments to have all the safety standards they need to perform essential emergency services,” said Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner. “It is important to protect those who protect us. These men and women dedicate their lives to save the loved ones of others every day. Their courage gives me every bit of confidence we will get thought this unprecedented crisis, together.”

The tribe donated the masks to fire and police departments that expressed a need, including the following:

Bluejacket Volunteer Fire Department in Craig County

Butler Volunteer Fire Department in Delaware County

Centralia Volunteer Fire Department in Craig County

Chance Community Fire Department in Adair County

Disney Fire Department and Police Department in Mayes County

Foyil Community Volunteer Fire Department in Rogers County

Inola Fire Department in Rogers County

Lakemont Shores Fire Protection District in Delaware County

Nicut Rural Fire Department in Sequoyah County

Redland Fire Department Inc. in Sequoyah County

Stilwell Fire Department in Adair County

Tahlequah Fire Department in Cherokee County

Taylor Ferry Fire Department in Wagoner County

Vian Volunteer Fire Department in Sequoyah County

Warner Volunteer Fire Department

Warner Police Department in Muskogee County

Welch Fire Department in Craig County.

“We serve around 3,500 people in our district, so with the donation of the protection masks our fire department will be able to use the masks to help keep us safe and help prevent the spreading of the coronavirus in our community,” Taylor Ferry Fire Department Fire Chief Dante Sanders said. “These masks are greatly appreciated, and we are thankful for the help of the Cherokee Nation.”