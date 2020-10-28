Cherokee Nation receives thousands of rapid COVID-19 test kits

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cherokee Nation has received thousands of rapid COVID-19 tests protect its most vulnerable citizens.

Officials with the Cherokee Nation announced that they received 6,000 rapid test kits from the Indian Health Service. With the new tests, results can be obtained in as little as 15 minutes.

“With positive COVID-19 cases still on the rise here in the Cherokee Nation, this rapid testing capability will make a big difference in our efforts to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said Cherokee Nation Chief of Staff Todd Enlow. “The tests can quickly and easily identify if someone has the virus, which will help prevent outbreaks, especially among our elderly and disabled citizens as well as in our school system.”

Cherokee Nation plans to distribute the tests throughout the tribe’s 14 county reservation, including within the tribe’s health centers and for Sequoyah Schools testing.

The rapid tests were implemented in Sequoyah Schools as part of the tribe’s plan to safely allow students to participate in limited, in-person classroom instruction.

“With this testing capability added to our existing practices such as mandatory masks and social distancing, we can test students, teachers and staff weekly and get results before they are even allowed into the building. This allows us to safely bring students back to school for at least one day of in-person learning each week,” said Enlow.

As of Oct. 27, Cherokee Nation Health Services has had 3,162 patients test positive for COVID-19.

