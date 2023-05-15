TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cherokee Nation has unveiled a monument to recognize the dedication and service of Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Dwight Birdwell.

According to the tribe, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, members of the Council of the Cherokee Nation and Secretary of Veterans Affairs S. Joe Crittenden were alongside Birdwell on Friday, May 12, for a bench unveiling ceremony at the Veterans Center.

The Cherokee Nation recently unveiled a bench monument to recognize Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Dwight Birdwell for his dedicated time in service to the United States and for serving the Cherokee Nation proudly. Image courtesy the Cherokee Nation.

Officials say Spc. 5 Birdwell was a soldiers with Troop C, 3rd Squadron, 4th Calvary, 25th Infantry Division and is one of three Cherokee citizens to receive the Medal of Honor. The other two are Jack C. Montgomery and John Noah Reese in World War II.

(L-R) Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Cherokee citizen and Medal of Honor recipient Dwight Birdwell, Secretary of Veterans Affairs S. Joe Crittenden. Image courtesy the Cherokee Nation.

“Cherokee people have always been willing to answer the call to serve this country and Mr. Dwight Birdwell has done so exceptionally and proudly. He is a true Cherokee patriot who has put his own life at risk with no hesitation and expected no acclaim,” Chief Hoskin said. “Honoring his heroic deeds and monumentalizing him in Cherokee history is the appropriate thing to do for his bravery and selflessness. We are tremendously proud of Dwight Birdwell, as a fellow Cherokee. He represents thousands of Cherokees over the generations who have proudly served our country to protect our freedoms.”

Birdwell was presented with the Medal of Honor by President Joe Biden in July of 2022 during a special ceremony at the White House. He also has two Purple Hearts, the Bronze Star, and two Silver Star medals for his heroism in various battles. Birdwell was also a member of the Supreme Court of the Cherokee Nation from 1987-1999, where he served as its chief justice from 1995-1996 and 1998-1999.

“I am very humbled that the Cherokee Nation would do this in my honor. Thank you so very much for this honor,” Birdwell said. “Please keep in mind that no matter what job a veteran did, it was very important. In the oral tradition of the Plains Indians, they passed down the importance of doing your job well. They taught that even the person that held the horses when they were raiding the settlements was a very important job, and that is true. Whether you were in combat, whether you were a pilot, whatever you did was of great importance to our country.”

According to the Cherokee Nation, the bench is located at the Cherokee Warrior Memorial outside the Cherokee Nation Veterans Center.

For more information regarding Birdwell’s Medal of Honor, go to army.mil.