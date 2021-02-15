Cherokee Nation reschedules COVID-19 vaccinations due to winter weather

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with Cherokee Nation Health Services say they are rescheduling some COVID-19 vaccinations due to the winter weather.

Cherokee Nation Health Services will be rescheduling all COVID-19 vaccinations and other health center appointments that were previously scheduled for Monday, Feb. 15.

Officials say the Cherokee Nation W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex and all satellite offices are closed on Monday, Feb. 15.

All Cherokee Nation Health Services COVID-19 drive-thru testing operations will also be closed.

Health center patients with previously scheduled appointments will be contacted to reschedule their visits.