TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Cherokee Nation officials will not proceed with the decision to remove the Oklahoma flag from tribal property.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed an executive order last week that in part said only the Cherokee Nation and U.S. flags will routinely be flown on tribal property, beginning Sept. 1.

The order stated that the Oklahoma state flag would be displayed on Cherokee property only when a state dignitary or Oklahoma National Guard officials visited in an official capacity, or with prior approval.

Hoskin issued a statement on Tuesday, saying the Oklahoma flag will not be removed from Cherokee Nation property, but maintained his belief that the Oklahoma flag should not be routinely flown on tribal property because of Cherokee sovereignty.

“As a sovereign government that pre-exists the State of Oklahoma, it is my firm and long-held belief that flying the state flag over our properties, particularly our capitol building, is wrong,” he said. “Flying the flag of the State of Oklahoma on par with the Cherokee Nation flags strikes me as wholly inconsistent with tribal sovereignty.”

Hoskin’s full statement is as follows:

