Cherokee Nation teams up with Verizon to protect, stay connected to tribal elders

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – When COVID-19 began spreading through communities across the globe, many citizens turned to technology in order to stay connected with one another.

Once stay-at-home orders were issued for Tahlequah, the capital of the Cherokee Nation, some tribal elders found themselves in a bind.

Officials say some tribal elders only speak Cherokee and were no longer able to meet in person with translators who could help them understand the pandemic.

“We had to educate our elders who only speak Cherokee, and they had to understand that this threat and new rules had to be followed. A lot of these concepts don’t exist culturally or in direct translations between Cherokee and English,” said Howard Paden, who leads the tribe’s Cherokee Language Master Apprentice Program.

In order to keep the elders connected to the translators, Paden and his team partnered with Verizon to set up its OneTalk service. The service created a virtual hotline to ensure that every call from an elder was answered.

Officials with Verizon say OneTalk works by routing an incoming call to multiple mobile or landline phones, so if one line goes unanswered, it automatically forwards the call to another number until it is answered.

Organizers say the elders used the line to get pandemic-related questions answered, arrange for deliveries from the Cherokee Nation’s COVID-19 emergency food program, make appointments with doctors, and refill prescriptions.

“We’re able to meet the needs of our community during a time of uncertainty. [Those who speak Cherokee] are more comfortable hearing things if it is communicated in Cherokee,” said Paden. “When you can communicate in the language of parents and grandparents, it eases fears.”