Cherokee Nation temporarily closing Stilwell housing authority office after employee tests positive for COVID-19

STILWELL, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cherokee Nation says it is temporarily closing one of its housing authority offices after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The office is in Stilwell, and houses five employees. Any employee who may have been exposed is being contacted and put in touch with the Cherokee Nation Public Health Team.

The Stilwell HACN office will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized with notices posted on the doors.

“The Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation takes the spread of COVID-19 and threat it poses our Cherokee elders, housing clients and staff very seriously and we want to ensure we close the office and follow all safety measures. With the rise in COVID cases in our Cherokee communities, it’s important we all take extra precaution,” Housing Authority Executive Director Gary Cooper said.

Patrons can call 918-456-5482 if they need assistance.

The office will reopen on Monday.

