Cherokee Nation to break ground on health center expansion project

STILWELL, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Cherokee Nation say they will break ground on an expansion project that will add thousands of square feet to an existing health care center.

On Tuesday, tribal leaders say they will break ground on an expansion project that will add 80,000 square feet of space to the Wilma P. Mankiller Health Center in Stilwell.

Officials say the project will expand the health center’s dental, optometry and pharmacy services.

Crews will demolish an original 37,000-square-foot portion of the facility that was built in 1994. The expansion will ultimately attach the east wing of an existing facility.

Once completed in 2021, the Wilma P. Mankiller Health Center will be a total of 110,000 square feet. It is the third-largest of the tribally operated outpatient health centers.

