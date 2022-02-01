STILWELL, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cherokee Nation announced that it is investing millions of dollars to help the tribe’s medical services, along with the surrounding community.

On Monday, Cherokee Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. signed legislation to infest $54 million into Cherokee Nation’s Emergency Medical Services.

Organizers say the move will lower response times, reduce staff strains, and improve training for community partners throughout the tribal reservation.

“In a health care emergency, we know that the difference between life and death can literally be a matter of seconds or minutes. Cherokee families deserve to be served by emergency medical services that can provide the life-saving response necessary in those urgent scenarios,” Chief Hoskin said. “That’s why Deputy Chief Warner and I proposed this $54 million investment to not only enhance our Cherokee Nation EMS, but to help stabilize Adair County’s EMS as it weathers a critical transition. Then, we can ensure we take a thorough look at which emergency medical services around the 14-county reservation are most in need of support from the Cherokee Nation. Our tribal EMS already provides a high level of care and response across more than 1,000 squares miles of our reservation, serving a population of nearly 55,000 community members each day. But the COVID-19 pandemic has made it clear over the past two years that we need to invest more. We will continue to work with Cherokee Nation Health Services and our EMS staff for input as we undertake this vital task in the months ahead.”

Under the law, a new ambulance facility will be built in Tahlequah, and the tribe’s fleet of ambulances will expand.

The new law also allows the tribe to provide emergency assistance to help stabilize ambulance service in Adair County.

Officials say up to $300,000 in operating expenses will be provided to Adair County EMS through May. Cherokee Nation also donated two surplus ambulances to Adair County EMS.