Cherokee Nation to offer first-of-its-kind film incentive

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cherokee Nation will soon try and bring moviemakers to Oklahoma as part of a new incentive.

The Cherokee Nation Film Office announced that it will soon offer $1 million in annual funding for film productions shot within the Cherokee Nation’s 14-county reservation.

The Cherokee Nation will become the first tribal film office in the United States to offer this type of incentive.

“Since establishing our film office, we’ve worked diligently alongside our state and local partners to help grow the film and television industries in Oklahoma,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “There are substantial benefits in launching this powerful economic tool within the Cherokee Nation Reservation. In addition to expanding career opportunities for Indigenous filmmakers, producers, directors, actors and behind-the-scenes crew members, this new incentive program reinforces Cherokee Nation’s commitment to creating quality jobs and supporting small, family-owned businesses within our tribal communities.”

The tribe says the incentive will create economic development and grow job opportunities by encouraging the production of film and television projects within the Cherokee Nation.

The incentive also offers increased funding for employing Native American citizens, as well as utilizing Native-owned businesses.

“In pursuit of our longtime mission of growing the tribe’s economy, CNB continues to invest in the success of Cherokee citizens through new and diverse opportunities across the globe,” said Chuck Garrett, CEO of Cherokee Nation Businesses. “The Cherokee Nation Film Incentive is an excellent means of expanding upon those goals by helping grow an entire industry specifically within the Cherokee Nation.”

The tribe will begin accepting applications for the incentive on March 1.

The base incentive offers a cash rebate for qualified production expenses. Prequalified productions filming anywhere within Cherokee Nation’s 7,000 square miles of northeast Oklahoma are eligible for the rebate incentive.