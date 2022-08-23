TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Crews are using a new and innovative method to replace a bridge that was damaged during catastrophic flooding earlier this year.

The bridge repair will utilize a Fast Cast Bridge to reopen a main road to the community that has been closed since the flooding in May.

Officials say a Fast Cast Bridge is a cutting-edge approach that saves time by using steel forms constructed in a manufacturing facility.

“We are always looking for ways to expedite the construction process for road and bridge projects,” said Michael Lynn, Executive Director of Cherokee Nation’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. “This innovative approach to constructing bridges was something that caught my eye recently, and I felt that Bald Hill Road was a perfect location for the Fast Cast Bridge system. This system allows bridges to be built in weeks rather than months.”

The Fast Cast Bridge was delivered to the Bald Hill Road site in Cherokee County last week.

The bridge is expected to reopen to traffic in about a week.

“The community has had to use an alternate route, adding a 2.5-mile detour since the bridge failed in May,” said Cherokee Nation Director of Transportation Andy Quetone. “The Cherokee Nation Department of Transportation is excited about using a proven, innovative method to replace old and damaged bridges on our Reservation. This process will take bridge replacement from a usual 60- to 90-day repair or replacement, to a few weeks, creating less disruption for citizens’ lives and allowing for safer travel in a timelier manner.”

The Cherokee Nation is using the federal Tribal Transportation Program to fund the $700,000 project.