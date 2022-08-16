TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cherokee Nation Wildlife Conservation is hosting its 2nd annual controlled deer hunts.

The 2022 controlled hunts will be held on Cherokee Nation’s 4,000+ acre Sequoyah Hunting Preserve in Sequoyah County on November 25-27 and December 2-4.

The Cherokee Nation Wildlife Conservation controlled hunt. Image from The Cherokee Nation.

“With such a successful first controlled hunt last year, it’s exciting for Cherokee Nation citizens to be able to participate again this year and enjoy these bountiful lands and provide food for their families,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said.

A select number of Cherokee elders, Cherokee veterans, Cherokee youth and Cherokee citizens will be selected from a random drawing of qualifying applicants to participate in the controlled hunt. The hunts are not subject to any residency requirement and applications are open to all Cherokee Nation citizens.

Applications for the controlled hunts will be available August 16 and the application deadline is September 16. The results of the drawing will be announced September 19.

“I’m thankful to see the growth of the Cherokee Nation Wildlife Conservation program. The controlled hunts are a blessing and I know they’ll continue to be for those selected this year,” Cherokee Nation Principal Deputy Chief Bryan Warner said. “These hunts are so important for many different reasons, but one of the top reasons being that it’s helping us preserve the Cherokee culture with traditional hunting.”

For more information about eligibility or application submission, you can call 918-453-5058.

To submit an application, please visit the Gadugi Portal.