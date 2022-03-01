This undated image provided by the Motorola Globalization team shows an example of personalization options in the Moto App in Cherokee. Users are able to personalize fonts, layouts and more. Cherokee leaders have spent several months consulting with Lenovo-owned Motorola, which last week introduced a Cherokee language interface on its newest line of phones. (Motorola Globalization team via AP)

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (AP/KFOR) – The largest Native American Nation in the United States is hoping technology can help them save their endangered language.

By itself, being able to read smartphone home screens in Cherokee won’t be enough to safeguard the Indigenous language, endangered after a long history of erasure.

But it might be a step toward immersing younger tribal citizens in the language spoken by a dwindling number of their elders.

Cherokee leaders have spent several months consulting with Lenovo-owned Motorola, which last week introduced a Cherokee language interface on its newest line of phones.

Now, phone users will be able to find apps and toggle settings using the syllable-based written form of the language first created by the Cherokee Nation’s Sequoyah in the early 1800s.

“For me the fact that Motorola and companies like them are utilizing the the technology that they develop to really reach out and include and and propagate a language or anything for a minority group is to me a way to demonstrate, you know, that corporations can care,” said Richard Sneed, Principal Chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

The Cherokee language will be available on Motorola’s “Edge Plus” phones that go on sale Spring 2022.