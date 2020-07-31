Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center hosting art show

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is hosting an art show in their exhibit gallery featuring the artwork of several artists.

The pieces of art are available for purchase, and feature items from artists Jena Kodesh, Cheryl Swanson, and Linda Heller through August 19.

The arts include oil paintings, oil enhanced photographs, and three-dimensional pieces, all following the theme of works inspired by Oklahoma.

Visitors to the Heritage Center will need to maintain social distancing throughout the galleries, and are required to wear face masks during their visit.

The Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is located a 507 S. Fourth St. in Enid. For more information, call 580-237-1907 or visit www.csrhc.org.

