Cherokee Tribal Council approves $1.52 billion budget for 2021 fiscal year, the tribe’s largest budget yet

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – The Council of the Cherokee Nation approved a $1.52 billion budget for the 2021 fiscal year on Thursday, the tribe’s largest budget yet.

The budget will allow the tribe to continue serving more Cherokees with college scholarships, add more energy-efficient buildings in tribal communities and revitalize the Cherokee language “in spite of the global COVID-19 pandemic,” a Cherokee Nation news release states.

The Tribal Council also on Thursday passed the Cherokee Nation Reservation, Judicial Expansion and Sovereignty Protection Act, legislation created to “secure the sovereignty of the Cherokee Nation and its land, as affirmed by the court decision, while protecting the health and welfare of Cherokee citizens and neighbors throughout Oklahoma,” a Cherokee Nation news release states.

The passage of the act enables the following:

• Expansion of the Cherokee Nation’s judiciary, prosecution staff and marshal service to ensure adequate court, prosecution and law enforcement capacity;

• Expansion of incarceration and rehabilitation services;

• Key Cherokee Nation agencies to enter into agreements and evaluate resources;

• Courts to appoint referees who meet the Constitutional and statutory requirements for appointment;

• The Cherokee Nation to go after grants or federal funding for adequate staffing and resources.

“With today’s passage of the Cherokee Nation Reservation, Judicial Expansion and Sovereignty Protection Act, the Tribal Council has made clear that the Cherokee Nation is committed to affirming our sovereignty while taking the necessary steps to expand our capacity and resources in the wake of the McGirt decision,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Alongside the recently established sovereignty commission, today’s action will enable us to ensure our law enforcement and public safety systems can continue to function effectively as we respond to this historic Supreme Court victory for Indian Country.”

The Tribal Council passed the act unanimously.

“The Cherokee Nation is committed to fighting for our rights and our sovereignty, and with this act we can continue to do so while ensuring our communities have the resources and capacity they need,” said District 9 Tribal Councilor Mike Shambaugh. “I look forward to working with my fellow Council members, Chief Hoskin, and all of the Cherokee Nation to continue to address the challenges presented by the court decision and fight for the best outcomes for our people.”

RECENT HEADLINES: