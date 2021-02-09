Chesapeake Energy emerges from Chapter 11 after financially restructuring

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Chesapeake Energy Corporation emerged from bankruptcy after the company underwent financial restructuring.

Company officials announced the new development Tuesday on the Chesapeake Energy website.

The financial restructuring satisfied all conditions under the company’s Plan of Reorganization, according to the website.

The reorganization of Chesapeake includes the following highlights, as listed on the website:

Anticipated cumulative free cash flow of more than $2 billion over the next five years, providing stability and optionality to return cash to shareholders

Targeting long-term net debt to EBITDAX ratio of less than 1.0 times

Issued $1 billion senior unsecured notes at a weighted average coupon of less than 5.7%

Disciplined capital reinvestment strategy of 60% to 70% of cash flow; 2021 activity focused on world-class natural gas assets

The permanent elimination of over $1 billion in annual cash costs from 2019 levels with opportunities for additional reductions; top-quartile operating performance metrics vs. peer group

Commitment to achieving net-zero GHG direct emissions by 2035, eliminating routine flaring on all wells completed on a go-forward basis, and meaningfully reducing methane and GHG intensity by 2025

New Board of Directors nominated by long-term value-focused equity holders; newly formed ESG Committee dedicated to ESG oversight and excellence

Chesapeake laid off several employees amid the potential bankruptcy.