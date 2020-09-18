Chesapeake Energy lays off approximately 200 employees

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Chesapeake Energy employees were notified that approximately 200 employees are being laid off, primarily in Oklahoma City.

Chesapeake Energy provided KFOR the notice that Chief Executive Officer Doug Lawler sent to Chesapeake employees on Thursday, stating that 15 percent of the company’s workforce is being laid off. Most of those laid off work in Oklahoma City.

“The market environment has significantly impacted our operating platform, resulting in Chesapeake having to make the difficult decision to reduce our workforce by approximately 15%,” the company notice states.

Chesapeake Energy, an Oklahoma City-based shale drilling pioneer that helped turn the United States into a global energy powerhouse, filed for bankruptcy protection in late June.

Employees who are laid off are eligible to receive a severance package that the notice says will include a cash payment and optional career transition assistance.

“While Chesapeake is not alone in reducing staff during this challenging time, we recognize that does not dampen the disappointment in receiving this news,” the notice states.

Laid-off field employees have already been notified of their lay off, and laid-off campus employees will be notified by phone, the notice states.

“The Oklahoma City campus, with the exception of the Child Development Center, will be closed tomorrow, and we ask that employees not come to campus,” the notice states.

The following is the notice from Lawler in its entirety:

