Chick-fil-A hiring 165 employees in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a job, a popular fast-food chain announced that it is hiring more than 165 positions across 20 separate locations in Oklahoma.

Chick-fil-A restaurants announced that there are 165 open positions across several Oklahoma City area.

The positions range from front-of-house team members to kitchen staff and delivery drivers.

“We’re excited to welcome more Team Members, leaders and drivers in the next few weeks,” said Brian Hilgenfeld, local Chick-fil-A Operator. “We can’t wait to add new team members to our Chick-fil-A team as they join us in becoming Oklahoma City’s most caring neighbor by creating remarkable Guest experiences.”

Any applicant who is interested can visit chick-fil-a.com/careers to apply and coordinate an in-person interview.

Participating Chick-fil-A Oklahoma City-area locations are as follows:

  • Chick-fil-A May and 63rd
  • Chick-fil-A Penn Square Mall
  • Chick-fil-A Quail Springs Mall
  • Chick-fil-A Rockwell & NW Highway
  • Chick-fil-A Quail Springs
  • Chick-fil-A 240 & Western
  • Chick-fil-A Midwest City
  • Chick-fil-A 15th and Sooner Road
  • Chick-fil-A 2nd & Bryant
  • Chick-fil-A 1-35 & 15th
  • Chick-fil-A 1-40 & MacArthur
  • Chick-fil-A Moore
  • Chick-il-A Sooner Mall
  • Chick-fil-A Norman
  • Chick-fil-A 12th Avenue
  • Chick-fil-A Yukon
  • Chick-fil-A Shawnee
  • Chick-fil-A 33rd & Broadway
  • Chick-fil-A Stillwater
  • Chick-fil-A Enid.

