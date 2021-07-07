Chick-fil-A hiring 165 employees in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a job, a popular fast-food chain announced that it is hiring more than 165 positions across 20 separate locations in Oklahoma.
Chick-fil-A restaurants announced that there are 165 open positions across several Oklahoma City area.
The positions range from front-of-house team members to kitchen staff and delivery drivers.
“We’re excited to welcome more Team Members, leaders and drivers in the next few weeks,” said Brian Hilgenfeld, local Chick-fil-A Operator. “We can’t wait to add new team members to our Chick-fil-A team as they join us in becoming Oklahoma City’s most caring neighbor by creating remarkable Guest experiences.”
Any applicant who is interested can visit chick-fil-a.com/careers to apply and coordinate an in-person interview.
Participating Chick-fil-A Oklahoma City-area locations are as follows:
- Chick-fil-A May and 63rd
- Chick-fil-A Penn Square Mall
- Chick-fil-A Quail Springs Mall
- Chick-fil-A Rockwell & NW Highway
- Chick-fil-A Quail Springs
- Chick-fil-A 240 & Western
- Chick-fil-A Midwest City
- Chick-fil-A 15th and Sooner Road
- Chick-fil-A 2nd & Bryant
- Chick-fil-A 1-35 & 15th
- Chick-fil-A 1-40 & MacArthur
- Chick-fil-A Moore
- Chick-il-A Sooner Mall
- Chick-fil-A Norman
- Chick-fil-A 12th Avenue
- Chick-fil-A Yukon
- Chick-fil-A Shawnee
- Chick-fil-A 33rd & Broadway
- Chick-fil-A Stillwater
- Chick-fil-A Enid.