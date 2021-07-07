Chick-fil-A hiring 165 employees in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a job, a popular fast-food chain announced that it is hiring more than 165 positions across 20 separate locations in Oklahoma.

Chick-fil-A restaurants announced that there are 165 open positions across several Oklahoma City area.

The positions range from front-of-house team members to kitchen staff and delivery drivers.

“We’re excited to welcome more Team Members, leaders and drivers in the next few weeks,” said Brian Hilgenfeld, local Chick-fil-A Operator. “We can’t wait to add new team members to our Chick-fil-A team as they join us in becoming Oklahoma City’s most caring neighbor by creating remarkable Guest experiences.”

Any applicant who is interested can visit chick-fil-a.com/careers to apply and coordinate an in-person interview.

Participating Chick-fil-A Oklahoma City-area locations are as follows:

Chick-fil-A May and 63 rd

Chick-fil-A Penn Square Mall

Chick-fil-A Quail Springs Mall

Chick-fil-A Rockwell & NW Highway

Chick-fil-A Quail Springs

Chick-fil-A 240 & Western

Chick-fil-A Midwest City

Chick-fil-A 15 th and Sooner Road

and Sooner Road Chick-fil-A 2 nd & Bryant

& Bryant Chick-fil-A 1-35 & 15 th

Chick-fil-A 1-40 & MacArthur

Chick-fil-A Moore

Chick-il-A Sooner Mall

Chick-fil-A Norman

Chick-fil-A 12 th Avenue

Avenue Chick-fil-A Yukon

Chick-fil-A Shawnee

Chick-fil-A 33 rd & Broadway

& Broadway Chick-fil-A Stillwater

Chick-fil-A Enid.