OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fans of Chick-fil-A can enjoy some of the famous chicken for free.

Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Oklahoma City area are offering a free 8-count nugget entree via the Chick-fil-A app.

“We are excited to celebrate our guests and thank them for their loyal support,” said Chad Gerlt, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Yukon. “We hope this offer brings a smile to our guests’ faces and lets them know how much we appreciate them.”

The promotion is valid through Saturday, May 20.

To claim the offer, guests can open the app and redeem the reward at participating Oklahoma City-area Chick-fil-A restaurants.

Limit is one per person, per Chick-fil-A One account.