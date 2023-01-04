OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fans of a popular fast-food restaurant known for its service will be able to go to another location in the metro, beginning this week.

Officials say a new Chick-fil-A restaurant will begin serving the Oklahoma City community on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

The new Chick-fil-A is located at 1409 N.W. Expressway, which is near N.W. Expressway and Classen Blvd.

Organizers say the Classen Point location will be open for dine-in, drive-thru, and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.