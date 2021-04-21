Chickasaw Country giving out free tulip bulbs for Earth Day

SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – If you are looking to make your garden a little brighter, Chickasaw Country is providing free flower bulbs for Earth Day.

Chickasaw Country will gift tulip bulbs to all visitors who stop by one of the area’s tourism centers on Thursday, April 22.

The bulbs will be handed out at the following locations:

  • Chickasaw Visitor Center- 901 W. 1st St. in Sulphur
  • Chickasaw Nation Welcome Center- 35 N. Colbert Rd. in Davis
  • Chickasaw Nation Information Center- 504 W. Main, Suite 101 in Tishomingo
  • Thackerville Tourism Information Center- 20569 Rest Area Rd. in Thackerville.

Chickasaw County purchased the tulip bulbs from Tucker’s Tulips, a U-pick flower farm in Ada.

