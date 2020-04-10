Chickasaw Nation casinos, offices to remain closed due to COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Chickasaw Nation businesses and offices currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will remain closed through the month of April.

Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby made the announcement on Thursday.

Chickasaw Travel Stops (CTS) locations will remain open as a public service.

Anoatubby made the following statement:

“We commend those who are helping slow the spread of this pandemic by staying home and practicing social distancing. We are extending these measures on the advice of health professionals who believe current social distancing measures are beginning to help slow the spread of the virus. Health professionals studying the pandemic closely stress that continued commitment to social distancing practices is our best tool to minimize the spread of this virus. Defending our family, friends and community is a powerful incentive for each of us to honor our personal responsibility as we fight this global pandemic in our local communities. Doctors and nurses, maintenance, administration and support staff on the front lines of this battle deserve our support and appreciation. Chickasaws, Oklahomans and Americans have a record of facing new challenges directly and overcoming adversities together. Together, as a community, we will work through this, helping each other just as we have always done.”

A complete list of closures and cancellations is available here.