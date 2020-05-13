Follow the Storms
Chickasaw Nation casinos, offices to remain closed

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Chickasaw Nation businesses and offices already closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will remain closed through May 29.

Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby made the announcement on Tuesday.

Chickasaw Travel Stops (CTS) locations will remain open as a public service. A complete list of closures and cancellations is available here.

Anoatubby released this statement:

“We are extending these closures as part of our continuing efforts to protect the health and safety of our employees and guests. Many of our employees will continue working from home and we will continue to compensate employees whose positions are inactive as a result of the pandemic. 

“As we develop plans for a phased reopening of our operations, the health and safety of our employees and patrons remain our highest priorities. With that in mind, we are evaluating and enhancing our operational policies and protocols to enable us to reopen our operations as safely as possible.

“While we are contemplating a reopening date, no decision has yet been made. When we begin reopening, we plan to implement extensive employee testing and contact tracing to help contain any resurgence of the virus.

“Our leadership team will continue to closely monitor the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines as well as public health advancements and advisories from government entities. We will make appropriate changes and updates to our protocols and procedures as necessary.”

