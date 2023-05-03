KINGSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Chickasaw Nation cut the ribbon for a new casino and resort on Tuesday.

According to the tribe, Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby led the celebration on Tuesday, May 2, for the West Bay Casino and Resort. Located along Lake Texoma, the resort was constructed on the former Lake Texoma State Lodge after years of planning and consideration by both the Chickasaw Nation and Oklahoma state officials.

Ribbon Cutting at West Bay Casino and Resort, Kingston Oklahoma, May 2 2023, Michael Scott Photographer. Image courtesy Chickasaw Nation.

“What you see here today is a resort we believe will serve new generations of Oklahomans and those from outside our state who visit here, much as Lake Texoma State Lodge served the tourists of its era,” Governor Anoatubby said. “The Chickasaw Nation is honored to have worked with the state of Oklahoma on this project. We always enjoy partnering with other entities that seek to improve the standard of life for our fellow Oklahomans. We look forward to further opportunities to do that.”

The West Bay Casino was built on 61 acres of land and features a three-story, 40-room hotel that includes a meeting space and amenities like an outdoor pool and recreation area, a fitness center, a gift shop, a business center and a restaurant, according to the tribe.

According to the Chickasaw Nation, the development uses 50 acres of lakefront property and 11.5 acres of land obtained by the state’s Commissioners of the Land Office from the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation.

Officials say the resort also features 10 four-bedroom cabins equipped with a full kitchen, fireplace and spacious living room. The property displays beautiful views of Lake Texoma and the historic Roosevelt Bridge that connects Marshall and Bryan Counties.

“The Chickasaw Nation’s involvement in this project began in 2016, when Governor Anoatubby announced our partnership with the state of Oklahoma to develop this stunning piece of land here by Lake Texoma,” Chickasaw Nation Secretary of Commerce Dan Boren said.

“We are here today as a direct result of Governor Anoatubby’s foresight, his vision and his leadership. Thank you, Governor, for always pursuing opportunities that benefit both the Chickasaw Nation and its people, as well as all Oklahomans.”

In 2016, the Chickasaw Nation and the state announced the plans to construct the resort hotel and other amenities on the 61.5-acre land near the Catfish Bay Marina off of U.S. Highway 70.

The tribe expects to employ more than 170 people in a variety of positions and says the resort will positively impact Chickasaw citizens as well as the region’s economy.

“The ripple effects of the Chickasaw Nation’s investment will be felt in businesses in the town of Kingston and across this part of Oklahoma, as more and more visitors begin returning to this beautiful area,” Governor Anoatubby said.