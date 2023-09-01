OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — In an effort to bolster tourism in Oklahoma City and highlight First American heritage, city leaders are collaborating with the Chickasaw Nation to launch a new cultural and entertainment district—the Horizons District.

Horizons District area map. Image from Chickasaw Nation.

The district will lie south of I-40 along the Oklahoma River, sitting between I-35 and First Americans Boulevard.

The Horizons District will feature OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark—opening in 2025—and the First Americans Museum (FAM) as its primary attractions. The district was created with the intention of being a culturally-diverse, family-friendly destination with exciting attractions.

“We believe it is important to focus attention on what these two new tourism destinations bring to Oklahoma City,” said Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby. “We expect this marketing collaboration to augment the already significant economic impact of the various hospitality and entertainment venues along the Oklahoma River.”

“In addition, this new district will highlight First American heritage in a manner that will enhance the area’s emerging reputation as a hub for cultural tourism and First American art.”

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt described the formation of the Horizons District as a “natural evolution” and also emphasized the impact of the district on city development.

“Thanks to the partners that have collaborated to implement this vision, the Horizons District is the driving force behind Oklahoma City’s continuing emergence as a national capital for Native and Indigenous people,” Holt said.

Rendering of Horizons District Exhibit C Gallery location opening in 2025. Image from Chickasaw Nation. OKANA site map with Exhibit C Gallery location. Image from Chickasaw Nation.

The Chickasaw Nation-owned Exhibit C Gallery will also be relocating from Bricktown to the Horizons District in 2025. The gallery will be opening a new 10,000-square-foot multi-use space with up to seven rental art studios for Native artists.

In addition to the rotating exhibits showcasing First American art inside the gallery, the building’s exterior will also feature the work of First American artists.

Chickasaw contemporary artist Addison Karl was commissioned for the gallery entranceway.

Exhibit C Gallery will work collaboratively with FAM to compliment the museum’s programs and activities. The entry is symbolic of nature and references indigenous pottery, mound sites, effigies, carvings and rich artwork.

For more information on the Horizons District and Exhibit C Gallery, visit HorizonsDistrict.com and ExhibitCGallery.com.