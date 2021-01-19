Chickasaw Nation remembering those who died from COVID-19

ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Chickasaw Nation is taking part in a national event to honor the lives lost due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Chickasaw Nation will illuminate its buildings as part of a national COVID-19 Memorial event.

The event, organized by the Presidential Inauguration Committee, is meant to remember the lives lost to COVID-19 in cities, towns and rural communities across the country.

“We are joining with Chickasaws, Oklahomans and Americans across the nation to remember lives lost, honor front line workers and grieve with those who have lost loved ones,” said Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby. “Taking part in this national memorial event reminds us that we must come together locally and nationally to contain the virus and keep our family, friends and neighbors safe.”

Organizers with the Chickasaw Nation say indoor and outdoor lighting will remain on throughout the night to honor the more than 398,000 Americans who died from the virus.

All tribal employees and citizens are encouraged to drive with their vehicle headlights on beginning at 4:30 p.m.

A Washington, D.C. ceremony will feature a lighting around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.