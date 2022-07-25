SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – Due to drought and dry vegetation, The Chickasaw National Recreation Area is placing fire restrictions on the park until further notice.

Wood fires, including camp fires, are not allowed until fire restrictions are lifted.

Superintendent Bill Wright explained why the fire restrictions on the area are necessary.

“We are still deep in a drought. We’ve had several small fires start from sparks coming off of wood fires. For right now, it’s for the best to prohibit those kinds of fires until conditions improve.”

Grills with charcoal contained inside and stoves fueled by Liquid Propane Gas (LPG) or by petroleum are allowed.