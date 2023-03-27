SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – The Chickasaw National Recreation Area (CNRA) says its bison herd will soon be relocated to greener pastures.

Fence construction was recently completed on an additional pasture for the bison.

The new bison pasture is 42 acres, and although smaller in size than the older pasture, has more grazeland available.

“Having a second pasture will allow us to rotate the bison back and forth. This will benefit both the land and the bison,” said CNRA Resource Management Specialist Steve Burrough.

Relocation of the ten-animal herd is scheduled for Thursday, April 6.

Once the bison are relocated to the new pasture, park staff will be able to perform much needed prairie restoration work in the current enclosure.

According to the CNRA, the bison herd was first established in February 1920, when three bison were brought to the park from Wichita Mountains National Wildlife Refuge. They were originally housed in a small pasture near Pavilion Springs. In 1933, the Civilian Conservation Corps began work on an 84-acre bison pasture, which was completed in 1934. The herd has been in that location ever since.

