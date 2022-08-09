SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Chickasaw National Recreation Area say campsite fees will slightly increase October 1, 2022, to help offset rising utility costs and cost of collection.

The current price for campsites with electric utility/water hook-ups is $22-$24 per night. That price will increase to $30 per night. Senior and Access passholders are eligible for a 50% discount.

Individual campsites without electric utility/water hook-ups will go from $16 to $20. Senior and Access passholders can also get the 50% discount for these campsites.

Most group campsites (up to 30 people) will be $50 per night. There is one group site that’s a smaller site (10 person limit), and will be $30/night. Group sites are not eligible for discounts.

“Camping fees stay within Chickasaw National Recreation Area, where they cover utility costs for campgrounds,” said Ranger Megan Wilkins. “Any additional revenue is applied to high priority visitor needs such as maintenance, repair projects, public service programs, signage, and natural and historical resource preservation throughout the rest of the park.”

Plan your visit to the Chickasaw National Recreation Area at NPS.gov.