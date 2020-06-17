Chickasaw National Recreation Area continues to increase recreational access

SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – The Chickasaw National Recreation Area is increasing recreational access in accordance with Oklahoma’s “Open Up and Recover Safely” plan.

The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Beginning June 18, the following areas at Chickasaw National Recreation Area will become available:

Northeast Perimeter Road

Little Niagara Parking and Restrooms

Travertine Island Parking and Restrooms

In addition, the following areas continue to be available:

Trails

Boat Launches

Fishing docks

Picnic Areas

Buckhorn Campground

The Point Campground

Water access to Travertine Creek

Northeast Perimeter Road will open to Bear Falls for day use only

Rock Creek Campground sites 1 through 78

The following facilities remain closed at this time:

Rock Creek Campground group campsite and sites 79 through 99

Guy Sandy Campground

Cold Springs Campground

Central Campground

Southeast Perimeter Road

Travertine Nature Center, including the parking lot

“We will continue to make areas of the park accessible as staffing and continued COVID-19 mitigations allow,” says park superintendent Bill Wright. “The health and well-being of the public and our employees continues to be our top priority.



“We all still need to follow CDC and Health Service guidelines for social distancing, maintaining smaller groups, and practicing good hygiene in order to continue to combat the spread of the virus. Coming during the week when the park is less crowded instead of on weekends is one of the way visitors can slow the spread.”

Chickasaw National Recreation area officials say “the health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.”



While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases.