Chickasaw National Recreation Area continues to increase recreational access

SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – The Chickasaw National Recreation Area is increasing recreational access in accordance with the state’s phased reopening plan.

The National Park Service (NPS) is working service-wide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Beginning Monday June 8, the following areas at Chickasaw National Recreation Area will become available:

Water access to Travertine Creek

Northeast Perimeter Road will open to Bear Falls for day use only

Rock Creek Campground sites 1 through 78

In addition, the following areas continue to be available:

Trails

Boat Launches

Fishing docks

Picnic Areas

Buckhorn Campground Loops C and D

The Point Campground

The following facilities remain closed at this time:

Buckhorn Campground Loops A and B

Rock Creek Campground group campsite and sites 79 through 99

Guy Sandy Campground

Cold Springs Campground

Central Campground

Southeast Perimeter Road

Northeast Perimeter Road east of Bear Falls, which includes the following areas: Travertine Nature Center, Parking, and Restrooms Little Niagara Parking Lot



“We will continue to make areas of the park accessible as staffing and continued COVID-19 mitigations allow,” says park superintendent Bill Wright. “The health and well-being of the public and our employees continues to be our top priority.



“We still want to stress the need to follow the CDC and Health Service guidelines for social distancing, maintaining smaller groups, and practicing good hygiene in order to continue to combat the spread of the virus.”

Chickasaw National Recreation Area officials say a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases.