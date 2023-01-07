An American bald eagle flies over Mill Pond on August 2, 2018 in Centerport, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – The Chickasaw National Recreation Area will host its annual Eagle Watch February 4, 2023. This free event will start at 9 a.m. inside the Travertine Nature Center. Visitors will be able to join a ranger for a fun and educational presentation about the bald eagle.

Visitors will also use their own vehicles to follow park staff to Lake of the Arbuckles.

Participants are encouraged to bring binoculars. Spotting scopes will be set up at designated eagle “hot spot” locations. Additional activities will be hosted at the Chickasaw Cultural Center in the afternoon.

During migration season, approximately 2,000 eagles make their winter homes near lakes and rivers in various locations across Oklahoma. Lake of the Arbuckles is a popular roosting destination for some of these birds of prey.



For more information about Chickasaw National Recreation Area, visit www.nps.gov/chic or call the Travertine Nature Center at (580)622-7234. www.nps.gov