MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Chickasaw Turnpike has completed its transition to PlatePay/cashless tolling.

“This means drivers can now travel along the Chickasaw Turnpike between Ada and Sulphur without having to stop to pay a toll,” Oklahoma Turnpike Authority officials said on Tuesday.

PlatePay was implemented to facilitate free-flow traffic and safer, more efficient travel conditions not disrupted by sudden speed changes to maneuver through lanes and stop at a toll booth.

PikePass and PlatePay, image KFOR

The PlatePay system utilizes cameras that photograph a vehicle’s license plate. The Turnpike Authority sends the vehicle’s registered owner an invoice, according to OTA officials.

Drivers who do not have PIKEPASS receive a bill in the mail. PIKEPASS customers will not see a change in their OTA transactions.

Chickasaw Turnpike is now the fourth state toll road to go to all-electronic tolling, preceded by the John Kilpatrick Turnpike, Kickapoo Turnpike and the H.E. Bailey Turnpike.

OTA officials plan to have all turnpikes in the state transitioned to cashless tolling by the end of 2024.

Go to PlatePay.com to learn more about PlatePay.