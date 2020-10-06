Chickasha City Council votes down proposed mask mandate

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – On Monday, the Chickasha City Council voted 8-1 against a proposed mask mandate for the city.

Mayor Chris Mosley voted no on the mandate. He told KFOR his biggest problems with the mandate they voted on was that it did not have a penalty associated with it.

“With no penalty phase associated with it, it’s just a really strong recommendation at that point,” Mosley said. “I don’t want to jeopardize our police force and such to try and mandate something that had no bite to it.”

Mosley says the city encourages residents to wear a mask when they can’t socially distance, but right now his local health officials tell him a mandate is not necessary. If that changes, he says they will reconsider a mandate.

“If like the department of health or the Grady County Health department came to me and said, ‘We really need to push this again,’ then definitely we would take a look at it at that point,” Mosley said.

Right now, Chickasha does require masks to be worn in all city buildings.

