CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Chickasha Police Department is investigating after a convenience store employee was found dead on Thursday.

According to police, on Thursday, June 8, they responded to a call at Love’s North, located at 1001 West Choctaw Avenue, for an employee that was passed out. When officers arrived, they located 32-year-old Jessica Poteet deceased in the women’s restroom.

According to officials, cameras inside the store showed Poteet putting a sign on the door stating that she was going to clean the restroom. Poteet proceeded to lock the door, and go into the restroom, alone, at approximately 4:00 a.m.

Authorities say the store stayed locked until the next shift arrived at 7:00 a.m., when employees entered the store and found Poteet in the restroom.

The Chickasha Police Department, Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office, and the District 6 Task Force are conducting a thorough investigation.

No further information has been released at this time.