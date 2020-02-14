Chickasha dentist offering free services to Oklahomans in need

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – A Chickasha dentist is helping those in need get a healthy smile by offering free services for one day this month.

On Feb. 28, Oklahomans in need of dental care can get it for free at Dr. John Phillips’ 29th Street Dental Care during the 13th annual Dentistry From The Heart event.

During the event, free dental exams, x-rays, fillings, extractions and cleanings will be given to those who would not otherwise have access to the treatments.

Patients who need ongoing care or have problems which cannot be fixed in one day will be referred to area community clinics, where they can receive ongoing treatment at a low or no cost.

At last year’s event, Phillips and his team of volunteers served more than 200 people.

For this year’s event, Phillips has recruited additional dentists and volunteers from all over the state and is hoping to serve more than 300 people this year.

Since the event first started, Dr. Phillips and his volunteers have treated over 3,200 patients and provided over 2.8 million dollars in free dental care

Services are given on a first-come, first-served basis from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 28.

29th Street Dental Care is located at 2900 Grand Avenue in Chickasha.

No children or pregnant women can be treated.