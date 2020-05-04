Chickasha Firefighters Association claims coronavirus-related service cuts are affecting crucial EMS operations

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) — Members of the Chickasha Firefighters Association are speaking out about COVID-19 related, temporary service cuts that they say are affecting their ability to protect citizens from fires and medical emergencies.

Last month, the Chickasha Firefighters Association sent a letter to the city in response to some service cuts.

In their letter, they say, “Chickasha firefighters fear the service cuts will adversely affect the city’s ability to successfully protect our citizens from both fires and medical emergencies.”

In response, the city posted a letter on their website saying in part, “The city may be facing tough times ahead financially due to the unknown and unanticipated effects of the COVID virus on the City’s main revenue stream, municipal sales tax.”

The letter also said “there is currently no danger of a failure to respond to a call for assistance from our Public Safety division.”

In response to that letter, the Chickasha Firefighters Association sent out another letter saying in part, “To assert that the City-imposed fire department service cuts present ‘no danger of a failure to respond to a call for assistance’ is simply incorrect.”

The letter later went on to say, “The practical consequences of service cuts include having less personnel available for fires and large-scale incidents such as water rescues and violent weather such as tornadoes.”

News 4 contacted the city manager’s office for a comment and we have not yet heard back.