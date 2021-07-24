Chickasha hosting Christmas in July

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – The holiday spirit is returning to Chickasha today as the city will host a Christmas in July event.

Today at 5 p.m., the “Christmas Cool Down & Block Party” will be held in front of the 40-foot inflatable Leg Lamp located near the Rock Island Depot in downtown Chickasha.

“Christmas is about giving,” said Cassandra Ersland, President of the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce, “and we are thrilled to be able to give back to our community by hosting this free event.”

Some of the planned activities include arts and crafts, photos with Summer Santa, inflatable water slides, food trucks, and more – all of which will be free of cost.

Music acts will also be featured at the event. Billy Davis and the Band of Brothers will take the stage at 7:30 p.m., followed by the Imaginaries at 8:30 p.m. and a small fireworks finale over downtown.

After the party, visitors can swing by Shannon Springs Park to check out the Festival of Light Christmas Tree, lit every night to celebrate Christmas in July.

The Chamber and the Economic Development Council are presenting the event.

Visit chickashachamber.com/Christmas-in-july for more information.

Story by Bailey Pope.