Body of Chickasha man found near highway

GRADY, Okla. (KFOR) – The body of a Chickasha man who drove his motorcycle off a Grady County highway on July 22 has been found.

The body of Todd L. Laird, 55, was pronounced dead on U.S. 62, just east of Jays Arena Road within a mile of Chickasha, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Laird was riding a 1974 Harley Davidson motorcycle east on U.S. 62 when at approximately 11:02 a.m. he went off the right side of the road and crashed, according to the news release.

He was not wearing a helmet when the crash occurred, the news release states.

