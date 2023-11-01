CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) — The Grady County District Court announced on Saturday, Oct. 28, that James Albert Eudy II was convicted on one felony count of domestic assault and battery, and one count of kidnapping.

James Albert Eudy II. Image courtesy Grady County Sheriff’s Office.

Eudy was sentenced to 125 total years in prison—50 years for domestic assault and battery plus another 75 years for kidnapping.

The case stems from a domestic abuse incident on Feb. 1, 2023, when Chickasha Police responded to call from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend, Eudy, became angry with her and struck her in the face, breaking her nose and surrounding facial bones.

The victim told police Eudy then trapped her in her van, threatening to kill her and have others “pay her a visit” if she called 911.

According to the Grady County District Attorney’s office, Eudy has a history of violence, including previous convictions for misdemeanor domestic assault, grand larceny and domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

“This verdict shows that jurors in Grady County will not tolerate domestic violence,” said District Attorney Jason Hicks. “We are grateful for the service of our jurors and know that these types of cases are not easy to sit through as they deal with a very sensitive subject.

“While difficult to sit through, these jurors got it right and recommended a just and fair sentence. I was glad to see justice was done in this case.”

Grady County Associate District Court Judge Z. Joseph Young will preside over Eudy’s formal sentencing hearing on Dec. 21, 2023.