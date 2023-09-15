OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Chickasha man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to hitting his father over the head with a cinder block, killing him.

U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester of Western District of Oklahoma confirmed, Phillip Keith Ray, 45, of Chickasha, was sentenced to serve 300 months in federal prison for murder in the second degree in Indian Country.

On March 1, 2022, a federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment against Ray, charging him with murder in the second degree.

Phillip Ray, Grady County Detention Center

According to an affidavit, on October 19, 2021, law enforcement responded to a distress call at a home in Chickasha.

Once on scene, Chickasha Police officers located a deceased male victim in the backyard, with significant injuries to his head. A concrete block was found near the body.

Ray, the son of the victim, was home at the time of the murder.

Another family member told Chickasha Police they believed Ray was responsible for the crime.

On September 14, 2022, Ray pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree. As part of his plea, Ray admitted to striking the victim on the head with a cinder block.

The case is charged in federal court because Ray is a citizen of the Comanche Nation and the crime took place within the boundaries of the Chickasaw Nation.

At the sentencing hearing on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Stephen P. Friot sentenced Ray to serve 25 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

The court noted the need to incapacitate the defendant and protect the public from any potential future violence.

This case is a result of an investigation by the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office with assistance provided by the Chickasha Police Department, Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department, and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.