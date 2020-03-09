Chickasha officials release statement on injured Oklahoma officer out of a job

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders in one Oklahoma community are speaking out after a police officer who was severely injured in the line of duty was let go from the police department.

In September of 2017, officers with the Chickasha Police Department were serving a search warrant at a home in the 3500 block of S. 4th St.

As they approached the house, investigators said shots were fired from a man inside the building.

“Subject’s moving through the building. Randomly firing through the walls. East side, west side, rounds coming out,” an officer can be heard saying on the 911 call. “Shots fired! Large amount. Subject barricaded. We have one of our officers shot.”

Sgt. Matthew Schoolfield, a 10-year veteran of the department, was hit immediately three times. His vest stopped at least another two rounds.

“He was able to make his way on his own to a perimeter officer and collapsed. The perimeter officer went to drag him to cover where a tourniquet was applied to his upper right arm,” Chickasha Police Chief Goebel Music told News 4 at the time.

His injuries were horrific.

"One round went through my helmet down the right side of my face through my ear," he said. "The one that went in my forearm that actually severed my arm other than a few tendons and some skin tissue."

Sgt. Matthew Schoolfield shows the scars left behind by the shooting.

The man behind the trigger, 61-year-old Alex Warren Klingler, was found guilty of the shooting in 2018.

"I try not to hold a grudge, just live my life and don't let what's happened to me consume me," said Schoolfield.

Years after the shooting, Schoolfield said his life was still being affected by the crime.

"They had to reconstruct my arm, try to connect everything the best they could," said Sgt. Matthew Schoolfield.

For almost a year, Schoolfield was on light-duty but he was taken off of that line of work in 2019.

"It kind of seemed like everybody was gonna take care of me and not to worry about things, and then a contract comes up," he told KFOR in August of 2019.

Schoolfield says he understands rules need to be followed, but he said he was surprised.

"Very scary because my wife works too, but I was the main source of income, so a big part of my salary helped with bills and things like that," he said.

Last week, KFOR learned that Schoolfield's position was terminated at the Chickasha Police Department.

Schoolfield told KFOR that he was offered another position by the city, but that it was for far less compensation.

KFOR reached out to Chickasha city officials and the Chickasha Police Department, but both were unable to comment on personnel matters.

Now, city officials in Chickasha are speaking out, saying Schoolfield was offered another position with the department.

"Over the last few weeks, considerable misleading and at times false information has been distributed by third parties regarding the City’s position concerning the continued employment of Sergeant Matthew Schoofield. As a rule, the City treats personnel matters as confidential. It will continue to observe this policy in connection with any medical issues related to Sergeant Schoolfield.

However, on March 2, 2020, Sergeant Schoolfield gave an interview to Channel 4 news. In that interview, he indicated that he had been offered another position with the City but that it “was for far less money.” Sergeant Schoolfield was offered a civilian position with the Chickasha Police Department in the newly created position of Training and Property/Evidence Room Coordinator. This is a full-time position which affords the individual a full range of employment benefits including, but not limited to, health insurance, vacation leave, sick leave, holiday leave and participation in the Oklahoma Municipal Retirement Fund. The base rate of pay assigned to this position is commensurate with the duties assigned and is close to the base rate of pay that Sergeant Schoolfield was receiving as an active duty Sergeant.

The City regrets that a mutually acceptable understanding could not be reached on the offer of full-employment extended to Sergeant Schoolfield. The City appreciates his years of honorable and dedicated service to the City and its citizens. It is hoped that he can return to active employment with the City at another position in the future." City of Chickasha