CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – A Chickasha area pastor has been arrested on allegations of indecent acts with a minor according to Chickasha Police Department.

Chickasha Police officials say Matthew Reiber has been booked into the Grady county jail on the following charges listed in the image below from a Grady County affidavit:

Matthew Reiber, Photo courtesy of Grady County Sheriff Office

Police officials confirm that on February 7, they were contacted about a possible Sexual Assault, by a neighbor. After further interviews police disclosed in an affidavit that Matthew Reiber took two girls ages 6 and 7 to his bedroom. Each having a turn with him individually according to the investigators.

Police say allege Reiber touched one of the children in an inapppriate manner.

He is listed as the Senior Pastor at New Life Christian Church of Chickasha according to their website.