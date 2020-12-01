Chickasha PD search for person of interest in death of mother, unborn child

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Chickasha Police Department is searching for a person of interest in the death of a mother and her unborn child.

Officials say just after midnight on Monday, two small children ran to a neighbor at the Virginia Street Apartments saying their mom was dead.

The victims, Ashley Cannon and her unborn daughter Nala Cannon, were found deceased inside their apartment. Ashley was three weeks from giving birth to Nala.

Chickasha officers say they are looking for a person of interest who may be driving a gold older model Chevy Tahoe. 

Anyone who can identify this person of interest, or anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Jewell at the Chickasha Police Department.

