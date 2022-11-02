CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for a suspect who reportedly threatened an employee trying to stop a theft.

On Oct. 31, officers with the Chickasha Police Department were called to Walmart regarding a shoplifting complaint.

Investigators learned that a man and woman were pushing merchandise out of the store without paying for the items.

Authorities say when Walmart’s Asset Protection Employee tried to stop them, the man pulled out a knife and began chasing the employee.

Both suspects got into a green, older-model minivan and left the area.

Credit: Chickasha Police Department

The Chickasha Police Department identified the man as Justin Knight.

Knight stands 6’1″ tall, weighing 140 pounds, and has short hair. He has a tattoo of an AK-47 style rifle on his cheek that extends from his ear to the corner of his mouth.

He is wanted for assault with a dangerous weapon and shoplifting. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about the crime, call the Chickasha Police Department. If you see Knight, please do not approach him and call 911.