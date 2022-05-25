CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – Chickasha police said one teen has been arrested and more arrests are pending after a fight between some members of the Chickasha Football Team and a few Verden High School students got out of hand.

The fight was captured on video and circulated on social media. News 4 is not showing the video due to the violence and the number of teens featured in the video.

“The brutality on the video needs to be looked at,” said Jennifer Warren, whose son was beaten unconscious during the fight.

Warren said a fight between her son, his friends at Verden High School and some members of the Chickasha Football Team broke out at Chickasha Lake Thursday. Warren said her son’s friend had been repeatedly harassed by a football player. She said the teens met up to settle it once and for all.

“He had been trying to get him to fight for quite some time,” Warren said. “My son was worried about his buddy, so he went.”

A Verden High School student said he suffered multiple injuries when he was attacked my multiple members of the Chickasha High School Football Team. Image KFOR

The family wanted to hide the 17 year old’s face out of fear of retaliation. The teen said he had a feeling something bad was going to happen that night.

“I just wanted to be down there to at least help break it up, if not be the start of a break up,” the teen said. “We didn’t know the entire football team was there.”

After the first few punches were thrown, students quickly recorded the video on their phones and cheered on the fight.

Warren’s son said he was quickly roped in by students he doesn’t know.

“In the videos, you can tell he’s trying to separate them,” said Warren. “Six boys jumped him from behind, knocked him unconscious, and continued to kick and stomp his face.”

“At least, what I can remember, is looking at a direction and feeling a bunch of hits,” said Warren’s son. “Knocked me out before I actually was able to do anything.”

Her son suffered a concussion, whiplash, a scratched cornea and a broken tooth.

A Chickasha Police Department official told KFOR, so far, one teen has been arrested and other arrests are pending.

However, Warren said she wants more action.

“I need for the city and Chickasha Public Schools to take this seriously,” said Warren. “[The teens] are going to get counseling. They’re going to get classes. They’ll have to pay his medical bills, but that’s it.”

Mickey Edwards, Superintendent of Verden Public Schools, sent News 4 the following statement:

“There is nothing more important than the safety of our students – before, during and after school hours. Violence is unacceptable, and we appreciate the law enforcement officials who are investigating this incident. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with our Verden students who are recovering from their injuries.”

News 4 reached out to Chickasha Public Schools and left a message. We did not hear back.